BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re starting the week still hot and very muggy. But there is a break in sight coming up this week.

A heat advisory continues for parts of the Southern Tier including Broome and Tioga counties until 8pm Monday because temperatures are still expected to rise to near 90 with very high dew points. This will make the air apparent temperature anywhere from 95-100°. Continue to take it easy, stay cool, and stay hydrated.

There is finally some relief in sight. A more defined cold front slowly passes by Monday, so expect a higher chance of rain and storms Monday afternoon and the evening. Any storms that form could have the gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Rain lingers into the first half of the day Tuesday, but behind this front our temperatures will drop back to the lower 80s, and eventually the humidity comes down as well.

From Tuesday and through the rest of the week the temperatures will level off to the upper 70s to low 80s. There are still some showers around Wednesday and Thursday, but at least the humidity isn’t so unbearable.

The weather looks very pleasant and comfortable Friday and next weekend!

Monday: Very hot and very muggy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Feels like temperatures 95-100°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered thunderstorms with some areas of fog. Warm and muggy. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Threat of scattered showers mainly the first half of the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of a few scattered showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Thursday: Finally drier and less humid. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Feels much more comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.