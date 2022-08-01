BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re starting August off hot and humid. We have plenty of chances to flirt with 90 this week along with occasional chances of showers and storms.

Any fog or light showers around Monday morning will quickly fade away to sunshine and a hot day. Temperatures will climb quickly into the 80s Monday afternoon. It stays quite warm and muggy Monday night through Tuesday because of some cloud cover and showers/storms from a weak system passing by.

Tuesday may not be quite as hot as Monday, but it’s still warm and humid with showers and storms around.

Mid-week really heats up as a southwest wind takes hold of the area. There’s a good chance temperatures come close to or surpass 90° both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is looking rain-free (great pool day for sure!). However the afternoon pool date may be a little tough to get in depending on how quickly the next chance at thunderstorms move into the Southern Tier.

The threat of rain and storms linger into Friday as well before it turns a little drier for the weekend.

Monday: Morning showers taper. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

Thursday: Starts dry and sunny. Hot and humid too. Then afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop. High around 90.

Friday: Warm and muggy. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.