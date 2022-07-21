BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The temperatures aren’t quite as hot as they were Wednesday. However, we’re still quite warm and still feeling very muggy.

Highs are expected to reach the mid 80s Thursday afternoon out ahead of our next cold front.

The best chance of seeing at least a few showers and storms comes this afternoon and early evening, but they will be very few and far between. In fact the majority of the Southern Tier will not see any rain Thursday. Thankfully, the threat for any strong to severe storm appears to be focused in eastern New York and especially New England.

Friday is warm and feels a touch humid again. Highs are back in the upper 80s again in the afternoon. There is also a weak system moving just to our south, so there’s a chance of passing scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms to keep an eye out for.

.Make plans now to find a pool, beach, splash pad, or air-conditioned spot to keep cool. It’s a hot one with both days feature 90°+ temperatures for the majority of CNY. Saturday is looking dry, but we’re watching for some thunderstorms to develop later Sunday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for details.

Thursday: Warm and muggy. Few afternoon showers and storms. High in the 80s. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear and much more comfortable. Cooler and less humid. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: Light west.

Friday: Not quite as humid, but still hot. Mostly sunny, slight risk of isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

Sunday: More humid and very warm with sun and clouds and a chance of a few showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90.

Monday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.