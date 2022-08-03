BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re heating it back up the next couple of days. Dry weather continues for now, but the end of the week is looking a tad unsettled.

Mid-week really heats up as a southwest wind takes hold of the area. There’s a good chance temperatures come close to or surpass 90° both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is looking rain-free (great pool day for sure!). However the afternoon pool date may be a little tough to get in depending on how quickly the next chance at thunderstorms move into the Southern Tier.

If the threat of rain holds off long enough, there’s a good chance the record high of 93° set in 2005 may be in jeopardy Thursday afternoon.

The threat of rain and storms linger into Friday. The weekend stays a little unsettled, very warm, and muggy. Expect some afternoon thunderstorms to develop this weekend which may make balloon launches tricky for the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

It looks like we’ll have a break in the heat by next week when the temperature starts to come down a little bit.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear, but mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south wind.

Thursday: Starts dry and sunny. Hot and humid too. Then afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Warm and muggy. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Few showers linger, then some sun. Highs in the low 80s.