BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sunday morning Binghamton broke a record low of 43 degrees! It was chilly again Monday morning, but now we’re starting to warm things up a bit as the week goes on.

Temperatures will climb back into the low 70s Monday afternoon. This is still a touch below normal, but we’ll keep adding on to the temperatures as the week goes on.

Clouds thicken with a few showers and storms developing near and after midnight as a warm front nears the area. It’s a slightly milder night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Summer officially starts at 5:14 Tuesday morning, and more seasonable temperatures should return with highs warming into the mid to upper 70s, possibly touching 80 if we see enough sun. It also turns a bit more humid during the afternoon too.

Unfortunately, the chances of a few showers and storms will go up a bit late Monday night and Tuesday thanks to a warm front slowly moving close to the region but remaining west of Binghamton. Tuesday should feature a decent amount of dry time too the way it’s looking.

Some showers and a few storms look to be more likely Wednesday thanks to a cold/occluded front moving in from the west. It likely is a bit muggier and possibly warmer too with highs trying to sneak into the low 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs upper 60s to around 70.

Monday Night: Some extra clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: Light SE..

Tuesday (Summer Begins 5:14am): Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs mid 70s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs near 80.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.