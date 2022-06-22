BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s a muggier and warmer day Wednesday. A hazy sun the first half of the day is going to help send pretty much everyone to 80 or higher by the afternoon. The hotter weather where temperatures could flirt with 90 stay in the Finger Lakes.

Some showers and a few storms are likely after 2-3pm Wednesday afternoon and into the night thanks to a cold/occluded front moving in from the northwest.

Severe storm threat looks to be low across much of the Southern Tier with the best chance of severe storms extending a little to our west, closer to Elmira and into the Southern Finger Lakes and Western/Central Pennsylvania where the core of the heat and humidity will be. However, any showers and storms that do develop second half of Wednesday will probably be slow movers into the evening and may very well produce heavy rain in a short period of time possibly leading to some localized flooding.

Because of this threat, there is a Flood Watch for Wednesday night through 1am Thursday for the Finger Lakes and parts of the Southern Tier including Tioga, Tompkins, and Chemung counties (doesn’t include Broome county and points east).

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening across areas just northwest of Binghaton in the Finger Lakes, while much lower amounts are expected near and east of Binghamton.

Showers and a few storms with tropical downpours slowly move west to east across Binghamton and towards the Catskills after midnight. Lows drop into the 60s once again. Rain could be heavy enough to cause some localized flooding, especially in urban, and poor drainage areas and small streams too.

Additional half an inch to an inch and a half with locally higher amounts are possible between sunset Wednesday and sunrise Thursday east of Binghamton across Delaware and Otsego counties.

Some lingering showers and possibly a storm is expected to be around Thursday as a slow-moving cold front and an area of low pressure are unfortunately not far enough to the east to take showers out of the forecast. We do expect there to be some dry time Thursday too though.

Highs warm into the low to mid-70s with somewhat less humid air too.

High pressure builds in Thursday night and allows the region to dry out right into the end of the week. Lows Thursday night should dip to between 55 and 60.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, mainly northwest of Binghmaton. Muggy. Highs near 80. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers and storms move west to east across Binghamton. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: SE-WSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Chance of showers and cooler. High mid 70s.

Tuesday): Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.