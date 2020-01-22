Wednesday January 22nd weather forecast: growing increasingly warmer

(Wednesday January 22nd 2020) The frigid cold and precipitation takes a break for the rest of the week.

Temperatures rise just above normal through Friday.

High pressure is in control of the weather around here right through Friday.

The high drifts off to the south and east of us Wednesday.

The return of a southwest flow will help moderate the temperatures as the week goes on. Expect low 30s Wednesday and mid to upper 30s late this week!

The weekend could get interesting again with a rain/snow and or a mix occurring as another storm tries to move in Saturday morning.

This will all likely change over to all snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Wednesday: A bit breezy and milder with some sun and highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: More sunshine and a bit milder. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Quiet and pretty mild with more clouds working in. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Brisk with rain and or snow/mix possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Windy and a little colder with some snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.