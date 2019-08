A much more refreshing air mass will begin to invade the area Thursday and really settle in Thursday night into Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will cool into the 70s with lower humidity levels blowing in on a gusty west-northwest wind to boot. Yes, a feel of fall will be felt to round out the week before the air begins to slowly moderate over the weekend.

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler and turning less humid too with a lingering shower or two possible, but overall mainly dry. Highs near 75. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.