Weather preview: September 6, 2019

Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. It remains seasonably mild today as temperatures warm into the 70s.

During the day Friday we are rain free with a blend of sun and clouds. Highs temperatures will reach around 70.

The weekend stays quiet too. There are just small opportunities for some rain showers mainly Friday night and again Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Dangerous hurricane Dorian will head east of the Outer banks of North Carolina today then head into the Canadian Maritimes by the weekend.

Friday: Sunshine giving way to increasing afternoon clouds. Milder after a chilly start. Highs near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, not as cool. Low near 50.

Saturday: A blend of clouds and sun and a shower or two possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Warmer with a chance of some rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: A morning shower then sun and clouds return in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.