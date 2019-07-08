Weather Preview: July 8, 2019

Monday, July 8, 2019 – A large area of high pressure will keep the majority of the Southern Tier high and dry Monday and Tuesday. The Northern Tier of Pennsylvania could see a few showers but no heavy rain is expected in the next couple days.

Relief from the heat, humidity, and heavy rain is here for Monday and Tuesday. Clear skies build from north to south with an area of high pressure. Enjoy! Clouds and mugginess return for the middle of the week. Widespread rain with the chance for some storms comes back Thursday.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low near 55. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 80s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid. High near 85.

Thursday: Showers possible with storms likely in the afternoon. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. High in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. High near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.