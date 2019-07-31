Weather Preview: July 31, 2019

Not many storms will be around today as a cold front slowly slides east of the Southern Tier.

High pressure will start building in tonight into Thursday and make for some great, comfortable summer weather around here to end the week!

Highs today will be in the 70s to around 80 and mainly mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with lower humidity.



Watch out for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Neither day should be a wash out though, just keep tabs on the radar if you’re going to the Spiedie Fest!

Wednesday: Cooler but still pretty humid with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s to around 80. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Turns less humid and cooler. Low 57. Wind: Nearly calm.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, nice refreshing breeze with lower humidity. Highs in the upper mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Seasonably warm with some sun. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Seasonably warm and a bit muggier with sun and just a few spotty showers/storms possibly popping up. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Nice overall with some sun and possibly a passing shower/storm. High near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 80.

Tuesday: Breezy and warmer with a shower/storm possible later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.