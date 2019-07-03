Weather Preview: July 3, 2019

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 – An area of high pressure nosing in from the northwest will assist in keeping us mainly dry through the 4th. The heat and humidity will also rise heading through the holiday so enjoy but do what you can to stay cool.

High pressure should keep us mainly dry through Thursday, but among the increasing heat and humidity there will be a slight risk for a spotty pop-up shower/storm or two during the afternoon and evening hours.

This is GREAT news for your outdoor activities for the holiday, but be sure to stay hydrated and dress in light weighted and colored clothing to stay cool. Highs will be well into the 80s and possibly touching the low 90s in a few spots!

The chances of showers/storms will come up by Friday afternoon in advance of a slow moving cold front due to come through later Saturday afternoon/evening with additional showers/storms expected Saturday.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, warm and muggy with a spotty shower/storm possibly popping during the second half of the day. High near 83. Wind: NW 2-8 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mild and muggy with a partly cloudy sky. Low near 65. Wind: Calm.

Thursday (4th of July): Hazy, hot and humid. Chance of a spotty shower/storm or two. High in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: Light ESE.

Friday: Very warm and humid with scattered showers/storms more likely to develop. High in the mid 80s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Still quite sticky and warm with some showers and storms possible. High near 82.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, more seasonable and less humid. High in the mid to perhaps upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Turns muggier and warmer with some sun and at this time it still looks dry. Highs in the low 80s.