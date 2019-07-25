Weather Preview: July 25, 2019

Thursday, July 25 2019 – Hope you’re enjoying this weather because it’s another carbon copy Thursday. Temperatures slowly rise heading into the weekend.

After yet another nice, somewhat foggy, cool and comfortable start to the morning Thursday we warm up quickly back to near 80. High pressure will keep the Southern Tier mainly dry with just a few puffy clouds.

This great stretch of weather sticks around all the way to the end of the week. Each day we tack on a few extra degrees until we’re back in the mid to upper 80s by the weekend. There is no significant rainfall in the forecast until next week.

Thursday: Looks very nice with some sun and comfortably warm. High in the upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: near calm.

Friday: Seasonably warm and a bit more humid but not bad with some sun. High around 80.

Saturday: Quite warm and muggier with sun. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Very warm and humid with a few scattered showers and t-storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.