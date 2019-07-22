Weather Preview: July 22, 2019

Monday, July 22, 2019 – What a difference a day makes! Today we will feel temps struggle to make 70 with some rain and a bit of thunder possible! It will be a bit humid but not bad and then after today the weather will really turn around for the rest of the week.

Low pressure will slide just to the south of us today and produce a good half an inch to an inch plus of rainfall across the region with a bit of localized flooding possible, especially south and east of the Binghamton area this afternoon. Highs will struggle to get up to around 70. Nice and refreshing!

High pressure builds in tonight into Tuesday and for the most part will stick around for the rest of the week! There still could be a spotty shower or two Tuesday lingering, but for the most part it will be dry right into at least the start of the weekend the way it looks now! Temperatures will be nice n’ comfy overall too!

Monday: Much cooler and less humid with some rain developing. Rain could be heavy at times too with localized flooding possible mainly south and east of Binghamton. High near 70. Wind: ESE 2-8 mph.

Monday Night: A couple of lingering showers possible with areas of fog developing. Low 58. Wind: Nearly Calm.

Tuesday: Some low clouds and fog to start the day giving way to intervals of sun and a more comfortable, refreshing day! High near 75. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Great with more sunshine and low humidity. High in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Looks very nice with some sun and comfortably warm. High in the upper 70s.

Friday: Seasonably warm and a bit more humid but not bad with some sun. High around 80.

Saturday: Quite warm and muggier with sun. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Very warm and humid with a few scattered showers and t-storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.