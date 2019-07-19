Weather Preview: July 19, 2019

Friday, July 19, 2019 – It is a day of high heat and humidity across the Southern Tier. Temperatures approach 90 but factoring in the humidity it will feel like it 100 degrees or warmer.

The heat really builds into the Southern Tier today and Saturday with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees along with high humidity. With the heat comes scattered showers and storms.

The heat begins to break for the end of the weekend with some very pleasant weather expect for early next week. Temperatures will turn out a bit cool for this time of year with lower humidity.

Friday: Hazy, very hot and muggy with a few scattered storms possible. High near 90.

Friday Night: Warm and muggy. Low 73.

Saturday: Sun/clouds and still hot and muggy with a spotty storm or two possible. Highs in the low 90s

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and t-storms. High near 85.

Monday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Still the chance for a shower. High in the low 70s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds and more comfortable. High in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Another nice day with sunshine and low humidity. High in the mid 70s.

Thursday:Sun and clouds and seasonable. Slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. High near 80.