Weather Preview: July 18, 2019

Thursday, July 18, 2019 – It is another humid day today across the Southern Tier with a few scattered showers and storms. A much drier day than on Wednesday.

A drier day expected across the Southern Tier Thursday as the remains of Barry have moved out of the picture. While we can’t rule out a few showers or thunderstorms they end up quite scattered in nature. While it won’t be a particularly hot day it does turn out humid again.

The heat really builds into the Southern Tier Friday and Saturday with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees along with high humidity. With the heat comes scattered showers and storms.

The heat begins to break for the end of the weekend with some very pleasant weather expect for early next week.

Thursday: Hazy, warm and very muggy again with scattered showers/storms possible. High in the near 80.

Thursday Night: Warm and steamy. Low near 70.

Friday: Hazy, very hot and muggy with a few scattered storms possible. High near 90.

Saturday: Sun/clouds and still hot and muggy with a spotty storm or two possible. Highs in the low 90s

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and t-storms. High near 85.

Monday: Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Still the chance for a shower. High near 80.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds and more comfortable. High in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Another nice day with sunshine and low humidity. High in the mid 70s.