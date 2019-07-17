Weather Preview: July 17, 2019

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 – Showers and thunderstorms today will be enhanced by the leftover moisture from Barry. This will cause some heavy downpours and potentially some localized flooding.

Some moisture from the remnants of Barry moves through Wednesday and Thursday with more numerous showers and storms. Tropical downpours will be probable during this period which MAY lead to a bit of localized flash flooding.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday should be closer to 80 due to more clouds and shower/storm activity around.

The heat really builds into the Southern Tier Friday and Saturday with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees along with high humidity.

Wednesday: Hazy, warm and very muggy with scattered showers and storms probable. Watch out for tropical downpours in any storms that develop with localized flash flooding possible. High near 80.

Wednesday Night: A few showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Hazy, warm and very muggy again with scattered showers/storms possible.. High in the near 80.

Friday: Hazy, very hot and muggy with a few scattered storms possible. High near 90.

Saturday: Sun/clouds and still hot and muggy with a spotty storm or two possible. Highs in the low 90s

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and t-storms. High near 85.

Monday: Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Still the chance for a t-storm. High near 80.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds and more comfortable. High in the mid 70s.