Weather Preview: July 16, 2019

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 – The heat and humidity are starting to increase for the Southern Tier and Northeast Pennsylvania and he end result could be a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

It ends up a bit warmer and more humid across the Southern Tier on Tuesday. That will be enough to spark a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Some limited moisture from the remnants of Barry will likely move through Wednesday and Thursday with more numerous showers and storms. Some tropical downpours will be probable during this period which MAY lead to a bit of localized flash flooding. We will keep you posted on this potential over the next couple of days.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday should be closer to 80 due to more clouds and shower/storm activity around.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hotter and turning muggier. Chance of a few spotty showers/storms during the midday/afternoon hours. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and it will turn breezy too.

Tuesday Night: Warm and muggy. Low in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Hazy, warm and very muggy with scattered showers and storms probable. Watch out for tropical downpours in any storms that develop. High near 80.

Thursday: Hazy, warm and very muggy again with scattered showers/storms possible.. High in the low 80s.

Friday: Hazy, very hot and muggy with a few scattered storms possible. High near 90.

Saturday: Sun/clouds and still hot and muggy with a spotty storm or two possible. Highs near 90

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and t-storms. High near 85.

Monday: sun and clouds, more seasonable. Still the chance for a t-storm. High near 80.