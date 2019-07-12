Weather Preview: July 12, 2019

Friday, July 12, 2019 – Some relief from the high humidity arrives today with a mainly dry day on tap. There could be a spotty shower or two around with a little sun at times too, especially later in the day. The weekend looks good!

A cold front moved through late last night and will be setting us up for a somewhat less humid and comfy Friday. There will not be a lot of sun but a little anyways and possibly a passing shower or two. Highs will be in the 70s once again with a nice breeze.



High pressure for the most part will be in charge of the weather for the weekend with some sun both Saturday and Sunday and maybe a shower or two Saturday night with another cold front. The most refreshing day of the weekend will be Sunday with lower humidity and a nice breeze, but both weekend days look good!

The better beach/pool day looks to be Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible, but overall it should be mainly dry. It will be cooler and turning somewhat less humid. High near 75.

Friday night: Partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the mid-50s.



Saturday: Some sun fading behind more clouds to end the day. Seasonably warm. High around 80.

Sunday: Looks good with some sun and a nice breeze. High in the mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hotter and turning muggier. Chance of a spotty shower/storm or two later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and muggy with a few storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Hazy, warm and very muggy with scattered showers/storms. High in the mid-80s.