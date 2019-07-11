Weather Preview: July 11, 2019

Thursday, July 11, 2019 – We will have to dodge a scattering of showers and storms today, so if you will be out and about make sure to have the umbrella handy. Highs will be in the low 80s or so with lots of humidity around today. Turns less humid and cooler for Friday.

It will be pretty sticky on this Thursday but following some showers and storms today and this evening ahead and with a cold front we will turn a bit more comfy to round out the week. Any storms that develop Thursday afternoon and evening will likely produce some heavy rain, but MAY also contain gusty, possibly damaging wind gusts.



After just a shower or two and a little sun develops later Friday afternoon the weather overall for the weekend is looking mainly dry and comfortably warm!

Thursday: Hazy, warm and very muggy with scattered showers/storms especially during the second half of the day. High in the low 80s.

Thursday night: Showers/storms taper and turning a bit cooler and less humid towards morning. Mild. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, but overall it should be mainly dry. It will be cooler and turning somewhat less humid. High in the mid-70s.



Saturday: Some sun fading behind more clouds to end the day. Seasonably warm. High near 80.

Sunday: Looks good with some sun and a nice breeze. High in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of a few scattered showers/storms later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and muggy with a few storms possible. High in the upper 80s.