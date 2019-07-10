Weather Preview: July 10, 2019

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 – We’re starting to feel the heat and humidity again. Rain continues to stay at bay for another day.

After a nice few days we’re going to start feeling the heat and humidity again. Temperatures climb well into the 80s, and the dew point temperatures start to come up too to make it feel quite muggy. A few extra clouds develop too.

Any rain holds off until at least Wednesday night. Our next system moves in Thursday. As the day goes on there’s increasing chance of rain and even some thunderstorms. Any storms could produce some heavier rain and gusty winds.



The weekend is looking mainly dry and seasonable!

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid. High near 85.

Wednesday night: Chance of a passing shower or two. Mild. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Showers possible with storms likely in the afternoon. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. High in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. High near 80.

Sunday: Slight risk of an afternoon shower. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 80s.