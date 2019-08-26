Weather Preview: August 26, 2019

After a fall feel and look at times this past weekend, today will not be super warm still but certainly more seasonable under more sun and blue sky. Enjoy, because more clouds will return for Tuesday.

A strong area of Canadian high pressure that has controlled the weather here in the Southern Tier will provide us with the best day of the last several today!

Unfortunately a southeast flow on the backside of high pressure will catch up to us and assist in sending more clouds into the area late tonight into Tuesday.

Tuesday should stay mainly, if not totally dry, but there could be a shower or two Tuesday afternoon, especially west of Binghamton and I-81. Highs will be in the low 70s but it will turn a bit more humid during the afternoon too.

A slow moving cold front will deliver some showers and possibly a storm or two to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Wednesday and it will remain breezy and should be quite muggy too.

In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front it will turn less humid and pretty nice for the last half of the week.

Monday: A good deal of sun and a bit warmer. High near 75. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: SE 2-6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and turning a bit more humid during the afternoon. There may be an afternoon shower or two, especially west of Binghamton. High in the low 70s. Wind: SE 6-18 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy and muggy with some showers and possibly a storm or two around. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: S 6-18 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and a bit cooler and turning less humid too with some sun expected. Highs near 74.

Friday: Breezy with some sun and seasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with maybe a few showers towards evening. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A bit cooler with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs around 70.