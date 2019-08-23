Weather Preview: August 23, 2019

A fall feel will be with us to end the week with periods of clouds, but more sun should develop to end the day. There will be a cool breeze making the upper 60s to around 70 feel even cooler. Needless to say it will be refreshing!

A much more refreshing air mass moved in late Thursday and Thursday night out of Canada and will be with us today and into the weekend! The air will be cool enough to produce some lake clouds for a few hours Friday and possibly even a spotty shower or two, but most should stay dry.

Highs Friday will struggle to make 70 with lower humidity levels blowing in on a gusty west-northwest wind to boot! Yes, a feel of fall will be felt to round out the week before the air begins to ever so slowly moderate over the weekend and it will be very nice thanks to a strong area of high pressure. This area of high pressure will remain in charge of the Southern Tier’s weather not only over the weekend but into the start of next week too! Enjoy!

Friday: There will be a refreshing fall feel in the air under clouds and some sun at times with a cool breeze. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Becomes mainly clear and cool! Low around 50, but 40s in the normally cooler spots! Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Looks great! Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NNW 6-12 mph.

Sunday: A bit warmer with a mix of sun and clouds Highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday: A good deal of sun and warmer. High 77.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon. High near 80

Wednesday: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms around. They are widespread in the morning and more scattered in the afternoon. High 75-80

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler and turning less humid too with a lingering shower or two possible, but overall mainly dry. Highs near 75.