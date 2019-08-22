Weather Preview: August 22, 2019

A much more refreshing air mass will begin to invade the area Thursday and really settle in Thursday night into Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will cool into the 70s with lower humidity levels blowing in on a gusty west-northwest wind to boot. Yes, a feel of fall will be felt to round out the week before the air begins to slowly moderate over the weekend.

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler and turning less humid too with a lingering shower or two possible, but overall mainly dry. Highs near 75. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clearing and more comfortable. Low in the mid 50s.

Friday: There will be a refreshing fall feel in the air under some sun with a cool breeze. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Looks great! Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A bit warmer with a mix of sun and clouds Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: A good deal of sun and warmer. High 77.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High near 80

Wednesday: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms around. They are widespread in the morning and more scattered in the afternoon. High 75-80