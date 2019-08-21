Weather Preview: August 21, 2019 Weather Posted: Aug 21, 2019 / 01:44 PM UTC / Updated: Aug 21, 2019 / 01:44 PM UTC \Thursday, August 21, 2019: A warm front, the leading edge to more humid air, moves through the Southern Tier this morning. That brings with it widespread showers and storms, some with heavy rain. We are in the humid air during the afternoon and the storms become more scattered in nature. A few of these storms in the afternoon could become strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty wind. A much more refreshing air mass will begin to invade the area Thursday and really settle in Thursday night into Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will cool into the 70s with lower humidity levels blowing in on a gusty west-northwest wind to boot. Yes, a feel of fall will be felt to round out the week before the air begins to slowly moderate over the weekend. Wednesday: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms around. They are widespread in the morning and more scattered in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong.. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph. Wednesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 64. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Thursday: Breezy and much cooler and turning less humid too with a lingering shower or two possible, but overall mainly dry. Highs near 75. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph. Friday: There will be a refreshing fall feel in the air under some sun with a cool breeze. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday: Looks great! Highs in the low 70s. Sunday: A bit warmer and very nice under lots of sun! Highs in the mid 70s. Monday: A good deal of sun and warmer. High 77. Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon. High near 8