Weather Preview: August 21, 2019

We should stay dry and even more comfy for this Tuesday under a good deal of sun too! Highs will be in the 80s today with light winds.

Come later tonight, a warm front will swing through with some clouds and a few showers/storm possible too. It will become muggier but you’ll really feel the higher humidity levels Wednesday. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s and highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.