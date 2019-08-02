Weather Preview: August 2, 2019

Look for more sunshine to finish up the work week.

Highs are mainly mid to upper 70s and Friday as the humidity remains low.



The headlines for the weekend are a continuation of the seasonably warm weather along with a mix of sun and clouds.

Watch out for a few spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Neither day should be a wash out though, just keep tabs on the radar if you’re going to the Spiedie Fest!

Friday: Seasonably warm with some sun. Highs around 80. Wind: Light and variable.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Not as cool as last night. Low in the low 60s.

Saturday: Seasonably warm and a bit muggier with sun and just a few spotty showers/storms possibly popping up. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Nice overall with some sun and possibly a passing shower/storm. High77.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 80.

Tuesday: Breezy and warmer with a shower/storm possible later in the day. High near 80.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

