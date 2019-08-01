Weather Preview: August 1, 2019

High pressure will start building in today and make for some great, comfortable summer weather around here to end the week!

Highs are mainly mid to upper 70s today and Friday with lower humidity.



Watch out for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Neither day should be a wash out though, just keep tabs on the radar if you’re going to the Spiedie Fest!

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, nice refreshing breeze with lower humidity. Highs in the upper mid to upper 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 56 Wind: Near Calm

Friday: Seasonably warm with some sun. Highs around 80. Wind: Light and variable

Saturday: Seasonably warm and a bit muggier with sun and just a few spotty showers/storms possibly popping up. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Nice overall with some sun and possibly a passing shower/storm. High77.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 80.

Tuesday: Breezy and warmer with a shower/storm possible later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s.