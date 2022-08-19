BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Unlike most of this week, the need for the umbrella/rain jacket won’t be necessary to end the week. Temperatures and humidity are going to be going up heading into the weekend. More details are below.

The weak upper level and surface low in and around the Northeast much of this week has finally moved away from the region which is GREAT news for outdoor activities, including the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open golf tournament this weekend!

High pressure is settling in and providing us with more sun and warmth to round out the week! Temperatures are warming back into the low 80s on this Friday after starting in the 50s this morning with patchy fog.

High pressure stays close by to start the weekend but should start to drift east of the area later Saturday into Sunday. This likely leads to an increase in humidity and temperatures even more so heading through the weekend and slowly but surely the chances for a few showers and storms will go up too. So, we think it’s mainly if not totally dry Saturday, but the odds of a few scattered storms should be higher later in the day Sunday.

That said, the weather overall looks pretty good for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open golf tournament that kicks off today! We are hoping any storms Sunday hold off till near sunset, but they may sneak in a bit sooner than that. That said, if you are attending the golf tournament, or taking part in any other outdoor activities we’d recommend you having an umbrella/rain jacket.

Highs over the weekend warm well into the 80s across our area with more humidity too.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to maybe mid-80s.

Tonight: Mild under a mainly clear sky with patchy fog and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Very warm and more humid with sun and clouds and just a small chance of a shower/storm late in the day. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: It’s muggy and toasty with a slightly better chance of a few scattered spotty storms, especially during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Warm and muggy with more numerous showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Looks like there will be some more humidity and scattered showers and storms around with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: A few scattered showers and storms will still be possible, but it looks like there could be a good amount of dry time too with highs within a few degrees of 80.

Thursday: Some sun and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.