Weather June 3: Potentially strong storms for Wednesday

(Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020) Be on the lookout for another round of rain showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Some storms could turn strong to severe with gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. Our weather quiets down a bit at the end of the week.

Some more showers and a storm or two will race through the area during the late morning and early afternoon time frame as a cold front with an area of low pressure slide through.

There could be a few strong to severe t-storms across the Southern Tier into Northern PA.

Any storms that develop Wednesday afternoon have the potential to turn strong or severe.

Gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail are all possible in any of these storms.

Highs will be near 75 and it will likely be a touch humid too.

Thursday looks good with some sun and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday still looks mainly dry and a bit more summery feeling with highs in the low 80s and just a small risk for a shower/storm or two to end the day.

The weekend at this time looks pretty good and turning at least somewhat cooler.

There could be a few showers around Saturday. Sunday looks to be the pick day of the weekend.

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers with some thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong or severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: W 4-8 mph.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few showers or storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: A few showers earlier in the day, then increasing sun. Highs upper 70s.

Sunday: Cooler but sunny. Highs lower 70s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.