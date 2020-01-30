Weather January 30th; weekend storm to miss us

(Thursday January 30th 2020) A quiet Thursday with sunshine filtered by high clouds across the Southern Tier. Temperatures will warm into the 30s.

The temperatures will continue to turn a bit colder, but some nice sun will shine too for Thursday perhaps into Friday thanks to high pressure building in.

Highs will be mainly in the 30s during this period though so it will at least feel more like late January.

We are still watching the East Coast closely over the weekend as a storm will flirt with us, but it still looks to move too far east to impact us.

Thursday: Some more sun and cold with highs near freezing.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Low in the teens.

Friday: Stays quiet and a bit milder with some sun. Highs low 30s.

Saturday: A bit of snow is possible, as we watch a storm near the coast. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday): Windy and a little colder with some snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 30.

Tuesday: Chance of rain or snow. Highs near 40.

Wednesday: Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s.