Weather forecat, September 23, 2019

The summery weather comes to an end on the first day of Autumn. A cold front brings rain, thunder, and some cooler weather later Monday.

Autumn officially begins Monday at 3:50am.

That’s also when we’ll have our next chance of rain. Watch for rain to develop later in the afternoon and evening.

Some thunder can’t be ruled out either. This is thanks to a cold front sweeping across New York State.

Behind this front our weather turns cooler.

Highs will only be in the 60s Tuesday.

There may even be a few lake enhanced rain showers around.

Temperatures slowly warm back up to the 70s the remainder of the week.

Monday: Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday Night: Rain showers taper. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s and breezy.

Tuesday: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 70.

Thursday: Chance of scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 70.

Saturday: Slight risk of a rain shower. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.