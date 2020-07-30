Weather Forecast July 30th, 2020

A cold front finally pushes through Thursday, bringing brighter, drier weather to end the week and to start the month of August!

High pressure builds in Friday bringing quiet, sunny weather to round out the week and start the weekend.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend, it stays dry with sunshine.

A low pressure system will bring rain and some rumbles of thunder for Sunday. The low is slow to leave so we do see some lingering showers for the first part of the day Monday.

Thursday: Intervals of sunshine with the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low near 60. Wind: Becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Showers and storms. High low 80s.

Monday: Chance of showers/storms. High near 80.

Tuesday: Showers likely. High near 80.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.