Weather forecast: December, 12 2019

(Monday, December 2nd 2019)

Roads will be slippery so be sure to take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

Nor’easter will be intensifying and slowly sliding away later today into tonight which will lead to the steadier, heavier snow slowly easing later this afternoon and especially tonight.

An additional 3 to 6” of snow possibly a bit more in spots is expected today. Roads will be snow covered and slick too so be careful if you have to be out and about.

Highs will be near 30, but a gusty northeast wind will make it feel more like the mid teens to mid 20s.

Snow will slowly taper off later tonight/very early Tuesday and set the stage for a nicer Tuesday with some sun developing. Highs Tuesday will be near 30.

A bit more snow will move in Wednesday with a disturbance and cold front that may produce a minor accumulation Wednesday into Wednesday night.

A bit of lake effect may affect the area Wednesday night into the start of Thursday, especially areas to the north.

Much of Thursday should be quiet and chilly and a bit more snow possibly mixed with rain may develop with another cold front Friday afternoon.

Monday: Brisk with snow, heavy at times. Another 3 to 6” of snow, if not a bit more in spots, is expected today. Highs will be close to 30. Wind: NE->N 6-18 mph. Wind Chill: 15 to 25.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Nicer with sun developing. Cold. Highs near 30. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind Chill: 20 to 25.

Wednesday: Brisk with snow showers developing. Highs in the low 30s. Wind: W 6-18 mph. Wind Chill: 20 to 25.

Thursday: A few morning snow showers/flurries possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Breezy with a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain developing. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: An early flurry/snow shower, otherwise it will be a quiet, brisk and cold day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.