September 30th, 2020 Weather Forecast: Welcome back Fall

(Wednesday, September 30th, 2020) The bulk of the rain is moving out, but now the cooler air is moving in. We’re ending September and starting October feeling much more like fall.

Welcome back, fall.

Some showers and fog hang on Wednesday morning. The day turns drier, cooler, and breezy by the afternoon.

We’ll still run the risk of showers later in the week too, mainly later in the day Friday. Temperatures will stay well below normal too.

The weekend so far looks pretty decent. We stay mainly dry, yet cool and brisk at times.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers in the morning. Breaks of sun later in the day. A passing shower in the evening can’t be ruled out. High lower 60s. Breezy. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers taper and the sky clears. Low around 50. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A blend of sun and clouds. High lower 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High upper 50s.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. High upper 50s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High near 60.