September 17, 2019 weather forecast

(Tuesday, September 17th 2019) Ready to get spoiled by Mother Nature over the next several days?!

The Southern Tier and all of the Northeast is about to experience one of, if not the best weather stretch of the year over the next several days!

A strong, large area of high pressure moving in out of Eastern Canada will position itself over the Northeast today and really throughout the rest of the week and into at least much, if not all of the upcoming weekend!

You can expect lots of sun and comfortably mild/warm days and cool/chilly nights with patchy fog late at night and to start each day through at least Friday/Saturday! Enjoy!!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and cool/chilly with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Nearly calm.



Wednesday: Looks and feels amazing! Highs around 70. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.

Thursday: More sunshine and comfy temps. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Spoiling by Mother Nature continues! Highs mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm and remaining great under some more sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Summery with sun to clouds and maybe a shower/storm late in the day. Highs around 80.

Monday: Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Highs in the mid 70s.