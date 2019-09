Even warmer and much more humid Wednesday. Expect some rain showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. The cooler, fall-like feel returns for the end of the week.

A warm front to our north is going to bring some warmer air back Wednesday. It is likely that the Southern Tier feels the low 80s Wednesday! There’s also the threat of scattered showers/storms Wednesday in response to an approaching cold front due to come through late Wednesday or Wednesday evening.