November 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

(Wednesday, November 27th 2019) We have some weather that moved in on Wednesday that could impact your Thanksgiving travels.

The wind picks up and colder air returns for the rest of the holiday week.

By midday Wednesday some rain showers will develop ahead of a strong cold front and possibly change to a bit of snow Wednesday night.

There may be a light accumulation Wednesday night, but mainly over the higher terrain the way it looks now.

A bit of snow and rain shower activity is possible on Thanksgiving, but it will not amount to much if anything for most.

Highs will be back into the 30s to around 40 for Turkey Day and it will be a bit colder Friday, but quiet with possibly some sun returning on the big shopping day!

The end of weekend is split.

Saturday is mainly dry.

Sunday night into Monday we’ll have watch for a new possible storm that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to the Southern Tier.

Wednesday: Windy and unseasonably mild with a bit of rain developing during the afternoon. Rain may change to a bit of snow, especially across the higher terrain Wednesday night. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: SE->SSW 10-20+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers change to snow showers. Turns colder and very windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: WNW 15-30+ mph..

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Blustery and colder with a chance of some rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Chilly and quiet with some sun for the big shopping day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a bit of snow/mix possibly developing late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Brisk and turning colder with some rain showers possibly changing to snow showers near sunset. Early highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.