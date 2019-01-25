NewsChannel 34 Storm Team Forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives on Friday with a few flurries. In addition, the winds become quite gusty out of the southwest.

Cold air is with us to start the weekend with highs only in the teens. A weak weather system pulls through Saturday night into Sunday with more widespread snow showers but any accumulation will be on the light side.



Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy. Chance of snow showers. Temperatures holding in the 20s. Wind: WSW 15-25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Low near 10. Wind: Sw 6-12 mph.

Saturday: A few flurries. Highs in the teens.

Sunday: Snow showers. High near 30.

Monday: Snow showers. High in the teens.

Tuesday: Chance of snow, perhaps with a bit of rain mixed in. Highs near freezing.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High near 10.

Thursday: Bitter cold and breezy. High in the single digits.

