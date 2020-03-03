March 3rd weather forecast; Another mild day

Today will be cooler, but still mild for early March with some more rain moving in late this morning as yet another wave of low pressure slides in.

Tuesday afternoon a batch of rain will try to sneak in with highs near 45.

Rain may end as a little snow over the higher terrain Tuesday night, otherwise the weather looks mainly quiet Wednesday and Thursday with some sun possible Thursday.

Highs Wednesday through Thursday will be mainly in the 40s.

A system will try to work in Friday with some rain and or snow changing to snow showers and gusty winds developing on the backside of a developing nor’easter.

Highs will be in the in the mid to upper 30s. Stay tuned for updates.

Tuesday: Dry start but some rain should move in during the midday/afternoon hours. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Showers, perhaps some thunder in the evening then breezy with a few snow showers overnight. Low in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Blustery and colder with a passing snow shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and still pretty mild. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday: Brisk and turning colder with rain and or snow changing quickly to snow showers during the day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Windy and cold. A morning flurry then increasing sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Considerable sunshine and milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Milder with a few late day showers. High near 50.