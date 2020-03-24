March 24 weather forecast; highs in mid 40s

(Tuesday, March 24th 2020) A quieter and somewhat milder Tuesday is on tap for the Southern Tier with even breaks of sun expected to round out the day. Highs should make the 40s for most.

After a snowy at times Monday for many, the weather will be much quieter today with breaks of sun trying to develop by the late afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west.

Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid 40s on Tuesday.

Another storm system will slide by to the south of us Wednesday with a bit of rain and snow expected again.

The steadiest and heaviest precipitation for Wednesday now looks to be shifting south of our area thankfully midweek.

The best chance for snow Wednesday will be over the high terrain where there could be a minor accumulation. Highs midweek will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The weather should be mainly dry Thursday and Friday with a system possibly producing a bit of rain Thursday night into the start of Friday. It should be at least somewhat milder Thursday too.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High in the low to perhaps mid-40s. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Wind: NE->E 2-6 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of a little rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to as high as mid 40s. Wind: SE 6-18 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers towards evening.Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: A few morning showers then it should turn drier. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Brisk with some rain showers. Highs between 45 and 50.

Monday: Brisk with a bit of rain and snow possible. High in the low to mid 40s.