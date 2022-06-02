(Thursday, June 2, 2022) The storms and muggy weather take a back seat to more comfortable and refreshing weather.

Those were some pretty powerful storms Thursday. There was even a report of 3” diameter hail in Vestal! (that’s about baseball size!)

It’s much quieter Thursday and feeling more comfortable too with lower humidity. There’s some clouds, but breaks of sunshine will help get the temperatures to the low 70s Thursday afternoon.

A few showers can’t be ruled out Thursday night into early Friday morning as a system moves close to the Southern Tier into Pennsylvania overnight.

Besides some morning showers Friday, the rest of the week and weekend stays dry and comfortable. It’ll even be a little cool over the weekend. After a reinforcing cold front passes through Friday night, an unseasonably cool air mass will settle in and set us up for a good deal of sun. Highs will only rise to the 60s to start the weekend.

Come Sunday, it’s a little milder highs likely return to the 70s thanks to some sunshine.

That’s not exactly most people’s ideal pool weather, but both weekend evenings look good for bonfires! Keep the jacket/fleece handy for the evenings. Enjoy!

Thursday: Cooler and refreshing. Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers later in the evening possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and a few brief showers possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: Light West.

Friday: Few morning showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few afternoon showers possible. High low 70s.