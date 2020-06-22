June 22 weather forecast: hot and muggy

(Monday, June 22nd, 2020) The heat and humidity will be staying up across the Southern Tier to start the new week and there will not be too much rain around either.

Relief from the steamy air comes midweek.

A weakening trough/cold front will slide in or nearby late this afternoon/evening and ahead of it there should be a few scattered storms developing this afternoon into the evening.

It will be very warm to hot and muggier with highs well into the 80s to low 90s for all.

Do what you can to stay cool!

After a mild/warm, muggy Monday night it appears the odds of us all getting at least some showers/storms will go up later Tuesday afternoon and night thanks to a stronger cold front.

A few of these storms late Tuesday afternoon and evening could end up being strong to severe.

We need the rain, but not the severe storms.

Highs will be well up into the 80s to possibly 90 in some spots.

Some relief from the heat and humidity arrives Wednesday with a few more showers/storm thanks to the slowly departing cold front Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s, and humidity levels will start to drop off too during the afternoon.

More comfy air looks to settle in for the last half of the week.

Monday: Sun/clouds, very warm/hot and muggy with a few scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s to around 90. Wind: Southwest 4-8 mph.

Monday Night: Some clouds with a spotty shower/storm possible. Low in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: Light South.

Tuesday: Breezy, hot and muggy with at least a few showers and storms developing during the afternoon and night. High between 85 and 90.

Wednesday: Some sun with a few showers/storm possibly lingering. High in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Cooler and less humid with a spotty shower or two possible. Highs will be mainly in the 70s!

Friday: A few scattered showers and storms possibly around. Highs will range from 75 to 80.

Saturday: Some rain showers/storms may be around to start next weekend. Highs near 80.