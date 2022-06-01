(Wednesday, June 1, 2022) Thunderstorm threat increases Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms could be on the strong side with gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, and lighting.

Story:

Few rain and thunderstorms develop earlier in the day Wednesday. The heat, humidity, and sunshine will help more thunderstorms to develop again later in the afternoon and evening between 3-9pm.

Be on the lookout for these storms to be on the strong or severe side. Wind gusts over 40-50mph is the largest threat from the storms, followed by heavy rain and some hail.

The rain and storms taper off overnight. Our temperatures come down and so does the humidity. It’ll feel much more refreshing the rest of the week.

Stubborn clouds and a few afternoon showers are expected Thursday. We’re more comfortable with highs near 70.

Besides some morning showers Friday, the rest of the week and weekend stays dry and comfortable.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the mid 80s, then turning cooler and less humid later in the day.

Wednesday Night: Showers and storms gradually taper off. Less humid and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: Light West.

Thursday: Cooler and refreshing. Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers later in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Few morning showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.