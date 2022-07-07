BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Who loves sunshine, warm temperatures around 80°, and low humidity? If it’s you, then Thursday is what you will probably call the perfect summer day.

High pressure stays in control of the weather around the Northeast with sunshine mixing with more fair-weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon.

High temperatures should be back up into the low 80s. Great pool and or beach weather!

It looks like another nice night to be out and about across the area with a clear to partly cloudy sky and comfy low in the 50s to around 60.

A cold front approaches and slides through Friday afternoon/early evening which will bring more clouds to the sky and MAY trigger a passing shower or two during the second half of the day. Most should get through Friday dry.

Highs sneak back into the low 80s despite more clouds in the afternoon.

Weekend plans?? Whether your plans entail attending a graduation party, boating, hiking, biking, running in the Boilermaker 15k in Utica Sunday morning you are in luck! The weather is looking cooler, but great!

It’s breezy and refreshing Saturday with a good deal of sun and highs warming into the mid to maybe upper 70s as high pressure out of Canada slides in.

The last half of the weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and 50s to start the day and into the mid-70s to around 80 for the afternoon and low humidity levels once again too! Yes, great running weather for the BIG Boilermaker race in Utica Sunday, and really for anything else too!

Enjoy, Southern Tier!

Thursday: A nice mix of sun and clouds. Comfortably warm. Highs near 80. Wind: Light NNW.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear and quiet. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds, but some extra clouds later in the day is possible. A spotty passing shower later in the day is possible but will be very few and far between. Highs near 80 again. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Breezy and cooler with some sun. Highs in the low-70s.

Sunday: Another winner with sunshine and seasonably warm air. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.