December 30th 2019 Weather Forecast

A strengthening storm winding up across the Great Lakes today will keep us rainy for much of this Monday for the Southern Tier.

Across the Mohawk Valley and Catskills though there will likely be enough cold air in place in the lower levels of the atmosphere so that an icy mix and even a bit of snow occurs today.

So if you have travel plans in those areas, especially across the higher terrain be mindful that it conditions will probably be messy.

Scattered lingering rain showers possibly mixed with a little snow in the hills towards Tuesday morning as temps drop into the mid 30s.

Much of Tuesday looks to be dry, but towards the end of the day some snow showers will redevelop with a slushy coating to an inch or two possible, especially in the hills late Tuesday afternoon and New Year’s Eve.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

New Year’s Day looks to be mainly quiet with just a few snow showers and flurries around and little to no accumulation expected. It will be blustery and more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 30s.

It turns milder and quieter for Thursday with some breaks of sun possible followed by some more rain and even milder air probably arriving for Friday.



Monday: Breezy and rainy for most, but icy across the Catskills and Mohawk Valley. Highs around 40 in Binghamton but warmer to the west and colder to the east.

Monday Night: Scattered rain showers mixed with snow over the hills after midnight. Low in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday (New Year’s Eve Day): Mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers early followed by more snow showers towards evening. Highs between 35 and 40.

Wednesday (New Year’s Day): Brisk with a few snow showers/flurries and seasonably chilly. High in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun possibly developing and milder. High in the upper 30s.

Friday: Some rain showers, breezy and milder. High in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: A bit of rain and snow possible and still pretty mild. Highs in the low 40s. Sunday: Colder with snow showers possible. High in the mid 30s