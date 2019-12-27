December, 27th 2019 Weather Forecast

A weak weather system drops toward us from the Great Lakes bringing at least a few showers through the day Friday. The rain should end up light but it is the first sign of any wet weather since late last week!

After a cloudy start Saturday, sunshine breaks out in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west.

Meanwhile, in the Midwest, a storm system will gain momentum and head our way for Sunday. It looks like we’ll be on the warmer side of this system though so expect more near 50 degree warmth and rain to end the weekend.



Friday: A few light rain showers. High in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday Night: A few rain showers. Low in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun.. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Breezy and mild with rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 40s.

Monday: A few lingering rain or snow showers. A morning high in the upper 40s.

Tuesday (New Year’s Eve Day): Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday (New Year’s Day): Clouds and some sun, seasonable. High near 35.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. High near 35.