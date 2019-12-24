December 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

(Tuesday December 24th 2019) As we approach Christmas, the weather remains quiet for the Southern Tier. It will be cooler than Monday but still ending up seasonable with mostly sunny skies.

A backdoor cold front moved through the Southern Tier Monday night. Behind the front it will be more seasonable Christmas Eve, but still not bad with highs back down into the 30s under periods of sun.

Santa will be traveling in quiet weather across the Southern Tier later Christmas Eve into early Christmas morning temperatures in the 20s Tuesday night. We’ll rise well into the 30s to around 40 on Christmas. There should even be some more sun on Christmas too. Chances of getting a White Christmas are pretty low for most due to the unseasonable warmth and sunshine over the past weekend and into the start of the week.

More clouds but it should stay dry Thursday before a bit of rain affects the area going into Friday morning.



Tuesday (Christmas Eve Day): A blend of clouds/sun and cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday Night (Christmas Eve) Partly cloudy, dry. Low 21.

Wednesday (Christmas Day): Intervals of sun and pretty mild. High near 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and still quiet. High in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: A few light rain showers. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: A little rain and snow possible. Highs near 40.

Monday: A few lingering snow showers. High in the low 30s.