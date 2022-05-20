AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 20TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 20TH: 44°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Happy Friday! Today is the start of the hot and muggy weather. Temperatures today reach the low 80s with muggy conditions. This is due to a warm front entering our area today and it brings rain showers by late morning. Heading into this afternoon, thunderstorms are also possible and the potential is there for some strong to severe storms. The main threats with any strong to severe storm is damaging winds and large hail. By this evening, we dry out and clouds decrease overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s. Saturday is going to be hot and humid. Highs reach the low to mid-90s. We see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day but by Saturday night a slow-moving cold front enters the area. Showers return and so does the potential for thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Strong to severe storms are once again possible.

Sunday is the same story. It is going to be another hot and humid day with that slow-moving cold front now moving through. It brings another round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Once again, the potential is there for strong to severe storms.

Behind the cold front, we are cooler into Monday and not humid anymore. Stubborn clouds hold throughout the next workweek. We stay mostly cloudy but dry for Tuesday. Shower chances return for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are closer to the average for Tuesday through Thursday.

Have an amazing weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. EVENING/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram