TODAY:

Patchy fog will be with us for the morning until around 9-10am. After the fog lifts, sunshine will be with us. Clouds will begin to move in for the afternoon into the evening as we anticipate a low pressure system moving in to end the work week. We will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid sixties.

TONIGHT:

It will be very warm tonight with lows only dropping into the lower fifties. We will be very breezy with a southerly wind of 5-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the night.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Skies will be overcast to end the work week on Friday. Chances for showers will move in for the afternoon and into the evening. We will still be warm and breezy with highs in the mid sixties. Chances for rain will increase for Saturday as the front moves through early. It will be much cooler with highs in the mid fifties. We end the weekend on Sunday with highs in the upper forties!! Showers and breezy conditions continue.

NEW WORK WEEK:

We dry out for the new work week starting on Monday. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs only near fifty. We warm up to the upper fifties for Tuesday and into the low to mid sixties by Wednesday still under partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 63