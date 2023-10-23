TODAY:

Clouds will be on the decrease throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. We will be drying out and will be warmer today with highs in the mid fifties.

TONIGHT:

Patchy frost will be possible as we get into the overnight primarily after midnight. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid thirties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Tuesday. It will be warmer out there with highs in the mid sixties. Clouds will start to move back in on Wednesday with highs in the lower seventies. Skies will be mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid seventies and a slight chance for a shower. Rain chances move in for the weekend as temperatures start to drop off. Highs near seventy for Saturday and near sixty by Sunday.

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59